Tinubu’s Campaign Director dumps APC, moves to NNPP

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa, the National Campaign Director to All Progressive Congress’(APC) Presidential hopeful, Senator Bola Tinubu, has defected to the New Nigerian Peoples Party(NNPP), a party having Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as its Presidential flagbearer.

The former House of Representatives member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, dumped the APC for the NNPP for what he termed lack of internal democracy in the party. Jibrin made this known in a one paragraph post on his verified Facebook page, saying he has left the party to pursue his political activities elsewhere. He noted that: “I have done my best for APC. It’s time to move on.” He further hinted that: “I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours. I will make a formal statement in due course.”

Abdulmumin Jibrin began consultations on Friday with a meeting with some major stakeholders at the Kiru/ Bebeji Constituency. Kofa was the first to unveil Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential bid in Kano State in late February. However, with the twist of events, it is clear that he has also dumped Bola Tinubu’s Presidential bid for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP.

All efforts to speak to Kofa on further clarifications on his position as Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Directorship position proved abortive, as his lines remained permanently busy.

 

