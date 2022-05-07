News

Tinubu’s campaign group DG, Jibrin, dumps APC

The Director-General of a group campaigning for the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu known as Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Abdulmumin Jibrin has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives, made this known on Saturday via his official Twitter handle.

According to him, his new political party would be made known within the next 24 hours, while stressing that he will make a formal statement on his defection in due course.

“I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course,” Jibrin tweeted.

— Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) May 7, 2022

Jibrin’s defection is coming barely 24 hours after he joined APC faithfuls to consult the party’s stakeholders for Tinubu in Kano State.

 

