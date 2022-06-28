News

Tinubu’s certificate controversies unnecessary -Uzodinma

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has described the controversy surrounding the certificates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as a non-issue and unnecessary.

Uzodinma said this Tuesday while responding to questions from State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, Tinubu, having contested in three different elections, does not need to make fresh submissions where record-keeping by the electoral body was efficient.

He said: “For my presidential candidate, the issue of a certificate shouldn’t even arise. In 1999 he contested elections and became the governor of Lagos, and in 2003 he contested the election for second-term governor of Lagos. He ran and won as a Senator in the country, where record keeping is efficient, and INEC server function, he doesn’t need to do a fresh submission.

“However, if whatever he is supposed to submit is not handy, it is not late yet. I’m sure before that time he will submit whatever is required of him.”

The governor also dismissed speculations that the ruling APC was in danger of losing its majority status in the National Assembly over the looming defection of their lawmakers.

Asked about the security situation in his state, Uzodinma said following his offer of 10-day amnesty for unknown gunmen a few days ago, he had reports that some have already complied.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG must address voices of anger in Nigeria –Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

…deal with insecurity, poverty Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the Federal Government to urgently create a forum to resolve the the raging voices of anger, dissent, troubles of insecurity and poverty currently bedeviling the country. The governor who recalled how the oil rich state was carved out from the defunct Bendel State […]
News

Haiti earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors as death toll climbs to 1,297

Posted on Author Reporter

  Officials in Haiti have confirmed at least 1,297 people are dead after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean nation on Saturday. Rescuers are picking through rubble in a desperate search for any survivors, reports Reuters. Homes, churches and schools were among buildings flattened in the quake. Some hospitals were left overwhelmed and in […]
News

Vigilance group hails Buhari over N13bn grant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of the sum of N13 billion for the take-off of the community policing initiative. The fund which was approved last week is meant to be spent on recruitment, training, equipment, among others which will assist in the execution of the policy. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica