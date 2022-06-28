Tinubu’s certificate controversies unnecessary -Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has described the controversy surrounding the certificates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as a non-issue and unnecessary.

Uzodinma said this Tuesday while responding to questions from State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, Tinubu, having contested in three different elections, does not need to make fresh submissions where record-keeping by the electoral body was efficient.

He said: “For my presidential candidate, the issue of a certificate shouldn’t even arise. In 1999 he contested elections and became the governor of Lagos, and in 2003 he contested the election for second-term governor of Lagos. He ran and won as a Senator in the country, where record keeping is efficient, and INEC server function, he doesn’t need to do a fresh submission.

“However, if whatever he is supposed to submit is not handy, it is not late yet. I’m sure before that time he will submit whatever is required of him.”

The governor also dismissed speculations that the ruling APC was in danger of losing its majority status in the National Assembly over the looming defection of their lawmakers.

Asked about the security situation in his state, Uzodinma said following his offer of 10-day amnesty for unknown gunmen a few days ago, he had reports that some have already complied.

