Tinubu’s chances in N’East higher than Atiku’s –Gombe Gov

As consultations enter continue across the country for the 2023 presidential race, the North-East Coordinator of the Tinubu Support Organization and Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will garner more votes than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the North East.
Yahaya stated this after a private visit to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida; former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and his Niger State counterpart, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, in Minna. He said that he was in Niger State to check on the health of the elder statesmen, especially General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who is just recuperating.
According to him: “The chances of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the North-East in the 2023 general elections are very high. We are strong in our resolve to win the 2023 general elections so that we shall succeed.
“It does not matter whether the PDP Presidential candidate is from North-East. Both Tinubu and Atiku are all my brothers. Nigeria is one and we are struggling to maintain it as a united and indivisible country. It doesn’t matter where they come from. What we need is the best for Nigeria”, he said.
Speaking about the state of insecurity across the country, the Gombe State Governor said that his state has been able to maintain its relative peace amidst diversity because the people had realized their differences early and worked to address them.
He said: “In Gombe, you will find that some families have both Christians and Muslims. It is a cosmopolitan settlement and a small Nigeria. We realized our differences early enough and we seek to address them immediately. We have tried to maintain peace and have understanding in the spirit of nationhood and brotherhood”.
While speaking on his visit, he said “General Abdulsalami is our father and an elder statesman. Knowing him has been a blessing to us. I came to greet him as he recovers from the recent ailment he has. I pray that God will continue to see him through his life.”
Furthermore, Yahaya said that the two former leaders were carrying out their duty in guiding and advising the people on how to live together as one, saying that their efforts should be applauded.
The governor arrived the Minna 10.55am and drove straight to the uphill residence of General Abdulsalami after which he went to the Government house and later to the General Babangida.

 

