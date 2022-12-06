Tinubu’s Chatham House performance a national disgrace – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described as national disgrace, the performance of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at Chatham House on Monday.

Atiku in a statement by the spokesperson of Atiku/ Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians were embarrassed “to watch Asiwaju Tinubu who ear lier showboated with a scripted speech went blank on the world stage in tragic display of emptiness and inability to personally address questions that were put to him on economy, security and other challenges facing our nation.”

According to the statement, it was appalling that a candidate aspiring to be the president of a nation as complex as Nigeria could exhibit an embarrassing inability to coordinate his own thought process to the extent that he could direct questions put to him including those on his health and policies to others to answer.

