Tinubu’s Chatham House visit theatre of the absurd –Atiku campaign team

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s visit to Chatham House in London on Monday as “a complete charade” and “a theatre of the absurd”. Director, Strategic Communications of the campaign, Otunba Dele Momodu, in a statement yesterday, said Tinubu’s handlers showcased him as an invalid. Momodu said it would have been better for Tinubu’s handlers to present him as a brilliant politician and administrator who is capable of independent thoughts. According to him: “His gaffes would have been more pardonable and acceptable… He was expected to sell his own vision and mission…” He expressed the fear that what happened when Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was president when some of his aides governed by proxy, might arise if Tinubu emerges president after next year’s election. The organisation said: “Call it what you will, what happened at Chatham House, London, yesterday (Monday), was a complete charade.

The Tinubu handlers fumbled and bungled it big time. They showcased him like a packaged invalid. It would have been better to present him as a brilliant politician and administrator, warts and all, who is capable of independent thoughts. No man is perfect. His gaffes would have been more pardonable and acceptable. He was expected to sell his own vision and mission. “But what we saw yesterday was a theatre of the absurd. It brought back memories of our great former President Umaru Yar’Adua and how he mysteriously disappeared from the radar and some of his aides governed by proxy.

“I was one of those who led the ‘Enough is Enough’ protest against the Yar’Adua cabal in Abuja in 2010. What was unacceptable then is even more unacceptable now with the benefits of hindsight. Our country should be placed above friendship.

“Truth is the problem of Nigeria is often aggravated by the voluptuous ambitions of some acolytes who wish to remain eternally relevant in the corridors of power at the expense of the long-suffering nation.” It added: “All those around Tinubu yesterday (Monday) knew the bitter truth but chose to fool Nigerians.” Momodu recalled that when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the same Chatham House seven years ago, noting that “he needed no one to prompt him”. “It is horrifying to watch some respected intellectuals like Nasir El-Rufai and Kayode Fayemi as they struggled to window dress Tinubu on a much hallowed global stage.”

