News

Tinubu’s Chatham House visit theatre of the absurd –Atiku campaign team

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s visit to Chatham House in London on Monday as “a complete charade” and “a theatre of the absurd”. Director, Strategic Communications of the campaign, Otunba Dele Momodu, in a statement yesterday, said Tinubu’s handlers showcased him as an invalid. Momodu said it would have been better for Tinubu’s handlers to present him as a brilliant politician and administrator who is capable of independent thoughts. According to him: “His gaffes would have been more pardonable and acceptable… He was expected to sell his own vision and mission…” He expressed the fear that what happened when Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was president when some of his aides governed by proxy, might arise if Tinubu emerges president after next year’s election. The organisation said: “Call it what you will, what happened at Chatham House, London, yesterday (Monday), was a complete charade.

The Tinubu handlers fumbled and bungled it big time. They showcased him like a packaged invalid. It would have been better to present him as a brilliant politician and administrator, warts and all, who is capable of independent thoughts. No man is perfect. His gaffes would have been more pardonable and acceptable. He was expected to sell his own vision and mission. “But what we saw yesterday was a theatre of the absurd. It brought back memories of our great former President Umaru Yar’Adua and how he mysteriously disappeared from the radar and some of his aides governed by proxy.

“I was one of those who led the ‘Enough is Enough’ protest against the Yar’Adua cabal in Abuja in 2010. What was unacceptable then is even more unacceptable now with the benefits of hindsight. Our country should be placed above friendship.

“Truth is the problem of Nigeria is often aggravated by the voluptuous ambitions of some acolytes who wish to remain eternally relevant in the corridors of power at the expense of the long-suffering nation.” It added: “All those around Tinubu yesterday (Monday) knew the bitter truth but chose to fool Nigerians.” Momodu recalled that when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the same Chatham House seven years ago, noting that “he needed no one to prompt him”. “It is horrifying to watch some respected intellectuals like Nasir El-Rufai and Kayode Fayemi as they struggled to window dress Tinubu on a much hallowed global stage.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu, wife task religious leaders on security, tolerance

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke yesterday tasked religious leaders to continue to preach religious tolerance amongst their congregations for the continued development and sustained co-existence of the residents of the state.   The duo also urged parents and guardians to keep close tabs on activities of their children and […]
News

Peace returning to troubled parts of Nigeria –CDS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has assured Nigerians that the year 2022 will see peace returning to all troubled parts of the country. Irabor gave the assurance on Saturday in Abuja at the  2022 International Military Sports Council’s Day Run for the armed forces and security agencies with the theme: “Running for […]
News Top Stories

Igbo presidency’ll stabilise Nigeria, says Clark

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

First republic Minister of Information Chief Edwin Clark said Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023 will stabilise the country. Clark who spoke when former Anambra State governor Mr. Peter Obi visited him in his Abuja residence, said he believes in equity and inclusiveness. He told Obi, who is nursing presidential ambition, that he posses […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica