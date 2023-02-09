Tinubu’s Consistent Gaffe: Attrition to a failing ambition

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from his myopic political calculations, had expected that with the support he gave to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019 election, the president would easily reciprocate and back his plan to succeed him (Buhari). Little did he know that he will be grossly disappointed.

Two times within seven months (June 2022 and January 2023) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Tinubu expressed his disappointments with the alleged lack of strong commitment by President Buhari to his ambition to also become president. Sadly Tinubu’s latest outburst on January 25 now poses a bigger threat to his faltering presidential campaigns. And, it could get worse . In an attempt to make amends or appease Buhari, Tinubu alongside three Governors of the APC, last Thursday night met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State. Tinubu’s visit came in the wake of his outburst during the APC presidential rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

The APC standard bearer had said the naira redesign and lingering petrol scarcity were designed to frustrate his chances in the presidential election. “Hide the petrol, hide the naira, we will still vote! We will win,” the former Lagos governor had said. “Even if you change the ink on naira notes, what you want will not happen. We will win. That umbrella party will lose. We will take this government from them, saboteurs that are dragging power with us”, said Tinubu further. Capitalizing on Tinubu’s unforced errors, the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Abubakar Atiku, took Tinubu on by advising him not to blame President Buhari for his political woes.

Atiku, who spoke through his Special Assistant, Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said Tinubu’s claims were signs of frustration, particularly on his inability to stop the cashless policy and currency redesign of the Central Bank of Nigeria that would curb vote buying and enhance the credibility of general election. He also said that the early lamentations of Tinubu were signs that he had begun crying over his imminent defeat. Shaibu said: “Even though the CBN policy affects all 18 political parties, Tinubu is the only one frustrated because his plan to deploy bullion vans and bribe poor voters and security agents on the day of election has failed woefully. “Recall that on the eve of the 2019 Presidential election, two cash laden bullion vans were pictured entering Tinubu’s premises located on 26 Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi.

Several petitions were written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but nothing was done. “Also frustrated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s unwillingness to attend some of his insipid rallies, Tinubu launched an attack against the President who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum. “The frustrated APC candidate stated, “You’re hoarding fuel and hoarding the naira. Still, we will vote, and we will win this election. “Whether you change the ink of the naira or spend money till you are in debt, things won’t turn out as you hope, we are the ones who will win the election, and our opponents will fail.”

“It is funny that Tinubu is just commenting over the fuel scarcity which started in different parts of the country as far back as February 2022. In Lagos, where Tinubu claims to be the landlord, the state has been witnessing fuel queues since last November. It is therefore dubious of Tinubu to try to extricate himself from the failures of his party because elections are 30 days away.

“Like his previous colourless rallies, the discombobulated APC candidate vowed that his supporters would use their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to “chase them out of power next month”. “Besides, the so-called Lagos godfather, who says he will remove petrol subsidy on his first day in office if he wins, told the people of Ogun State that he will push the price of petrol below N200 per litre. It is obvious that he has not even read his own manifesto. “Tinubu’s paranoia is clearly getting the best of him. He has gone from attacking the leader of his own party to Igbos and northerners all because he believes they are not supporting his failed Presidential ambition.

“For a man who claimed to have single handedly made Buhari President, it is funny that he is now running from pillar to post all in a bid to save what is left of his failed campaign. “Having seen his imminent defeat at the polls, he is already using the fuel scarcity and naira redesign as excuses. Tinubu should throw in the towel or get ready to be disgraced on February 25, 2023. A word is enough for the wise.” Is there any respite for Tinubu after inflicting such deadly wounds on himself? Not many see him going far in the election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...