Tinubu’s Daughter Canvases Support For Her Father

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Chief Mujidat Folashade Tinubu Ojo, a daughter of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians to pray for her father to triumph in leading the country to the promised land.

She made the call on Saturday while speaking at the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN) 28th annual Ramadan Lecture and Special Prayer for the Nation, themed: ‘Ramadan: Islam and Good Governance: the Role of Muslims’ in Abuja.

Mujidat said, though the elections were held and her father declared the president-elect, it is not over as this marks the beginning of work for Tinubu and all Nigerians.

According to her, “I called on Nigerians to pray and support our president-elect to make him succeed in making Nigeria the best for all. He cannot do it alone and Nigerians must support him, even after the elections.”

The Chairman, ADSN, Northern States Council of Missioners, Sheikh Muhydeen Ajani Bello, cautioned against frivolity and wastefulness and sought help for the needy to engender societal and national development and wellbeing.

The renowned Islamic cleric noted that Prophet Muhammad had said that “We should help the needy even if the person asking for help was riding on a horse and you are walking.”

Speaking earlier, the Abuja branch Chairman of the society, Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Olayiwola, said that helping the needy should not only be in the month of Ramadan.

“Those at the helm of affairs must help the needy and those also not at the leadership positions must also help the needy to engender societal and national development,” Bello said.

Mariam Adebukola

