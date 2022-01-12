Tinubu’s declaration: Osinbajo better equipped to govern – Group 2

With the declaration of the former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for President, the organised private sector (OPS) in the country yesterday said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is better equipped intellectually to govern.

The group, which is supporting Osinbajo’s presidential bid said: “Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo is better equipped intellectually than any current presidential aspirant for the task of leading Nigeria’s economic rejuvenation towards future greatness. “With Osinbajo, Nigeria’s organised private sector has much basis for optimism about post-2023 economic activities.”

Spokesman of the organised private sector for Osin bajo (OPS 4 Osinbajo), Alhaji Abdulrahman Farouk, emphasised that Osinbajo’s consistent focus and insider knowledge of the objectives and challenges related to the Buhari administration’s economic programmes are great advantages towards Nigeria’s economic rejuvenation, stating that Osinbajo’s candidature offers much hope for citizens who have high expectations about job creation, increased earnings and growth

