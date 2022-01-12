News

Tinubu’s declaration: Osinbajo better equipped to govern – Group 2

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA Comment(0)

With the declaration of the former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for President, the organised private sector (OPS) in the country yesterday said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is better equipped intellectually to govern.

 

The group, which is supporting Osinbajo’s presidential bid said: “Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo is better equipped intellectually than any current presidential aspirant for the task of leading Nigeria’s economic rejuvenation  towards future greatness. “With Osinbajo, Nigeria’s organised private sector has much basis for optimism about post-2023 economic activities.”

 

Spokesman of the organised private sector for Osin  bajo (OPS 4 Osinbajo), Alhaji Abdulrahman Farouk, emphasised that Osinbajo’s consistent focus and insider knowledge of the objectives and challenges related to the Buhari administration’s economic programmes are great advantages towards Nigeria’s economic rejuvenation, stating that Osinbajo’s candidature offers much hope for citizens who have high expectations about job creation, increased earnings and growth

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

INEC convenes emergency security meeting over Anambra governorship

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

*Says attacks challenge to election security *NSA: It’s dangerous to democracy The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday convened an emergency security meeting over the November 6, Anambra State governorship election. The state has witnessed attacks by unknown gunmen, which led to loss of human lives and destruction of government facilities. Also, political parties […]
News

Oyo to become topmost learning centre in Nigeria –Makinde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that by 2023, his administration would have spent close to N70 Billion to build road infrastructure to connect all the five administrative zones of the state.   The governor stated this in Iseyin, during the sodturning ceremony for the newly-established Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Sciences of the […]
News

Group to Ikpeazu: Stop Aba South LG from converting library to motor park

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A group, Aba Book Club, has pleaded with Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to stop Aba South Local Government authorities from converting Aba Zonal Library’s permanent site to a motor park. The call was contained in a letter to the governor dated March 28, 2021, signed by the club’s Curator, Nnanna Daniel and Secretary, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica