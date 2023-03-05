News

Tinubu’s election’ll mark a new dawn in Nigeria –Odunowo

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the National Chairman, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has said that Asiwaju Tinubu’s election would mark a new dawn in the country as he was set to ensure that the needed infrastructure for the over-all development of the country are put in place. Odunowo, who said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Seyi Shodipo, felicitated with Tinubu on his victory at the Saturday polls and consequent presentation with the certificate of return. He thanked Nigerians for believing in Asiwaju Tinubu and for their support for the much desired renewed hope, stressing that the election was resounding and well-deserved as he was adequately prepared to restore the country to its estimable glory.

The APC chieftain noted that the tasks ahead of the Presidentelect were enormous, but as a transformational catalytic politician and leader, the Tinubu presidency would make indelible, enduring and life changing impacts on the lives of the people.

He said: “With his magnanimity, he has extended his olive branch to his co-contestants for peace to reign and this is the only time the administration can settle down to do the much needed task ahead as the renewed hope is finally here.” Speaking on his organisation’s support for the President-elect during the campaigns, Odunowo said the group strongly promoted the aspirations of Asiwaju Tinubu based on the organisation’s independent assessment, which adjudged him the best candidate for the nation’s presidency, adding that the Tinubu administration would do the nation proud by bringing about the much expected accelerated development in the performance of agriculture, education, healthcare delivery system, good road networks, adequate employment opportunities for university and polytechnic graduates, autonomy for the universities, offer of loan facilities to indigent students, information and technology, housing, improvement in electricity supply and other social services.

