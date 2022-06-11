News

Tinubu’s emergence shows his commitment to APC, Nigeria, says ex-Edo Speaker

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun Comment(0)

Former Speaker of Edo State legislative chamber, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, has described the election of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer as the most peaceful election in the history of party primaries in Nigeria. He said that Tinubu’s emergence as APC candidate shows his commitment to the party and to Nigerians. He said: “Honestly, I’m so happy for the huge successes recorded in our party primaries. I congratulate Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for this laudable achievement in his political life. “This has shown that he is truly a Democrat who is ready to salvage this country and take us to the promised land of our dreams.

 

Our Reporters

News

FINTRAK SOFTWARE WINS “THE FINTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR” AT NIGERIAN BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AWARDS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

FinTrak Software, a global Financial Technology (FinTech) organization based in Lagos, providing innovative technology and business solutions to financial institutions and enterprises across continents was recently recognized as The Fintech Company of The Year 2020 at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA) held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island. The event brought together captains […]
News Top Stories

Presidency administers oath of secrecy to workers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Presidency yesterday warned staff against disclosure of confidential information without authorization. Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, said this during the administration of Oath of Secrecy and Declaration of Secrecy to 42 workers handling classified documents. According to him, those found wanting would be dealt with.   The oath was administered by Justice Hamza […]
News

Lagos puts resumption plans on hold

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Indications yesterday emerged that Lagos State government may postpone the planned resumption of schools due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, New Telegraph has learnt. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier announced gradual re-opening of schools on August 3, directing students in transitional classes, who have mandatory public exams ahead of them, to […]

