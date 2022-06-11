Tinubu’s emergence shows his commitment to APC, Nigeria, says ex-Edo Speaker

Former Speaker of Edo State legislative chamber, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, has described the election of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer as the most peaceful election in the history of party primaries in Nigeria. He said that Tinubu’s emergence as APC candidate shows his commitment to the party and to Nigerians. He said: “Honestly, I’m so happy for the huge successes recorded in our party primaries. I congratulate Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for this laudable achievement in his political life. “This has shown that he is truly a Democrat who is ready to salvage this country and take us to the promised land of our dreams.
