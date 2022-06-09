Tinubu’s emergence, truly deserving – Kwara gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has congratulated AsiwajuBolaAhmedTinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All ProgressivesCongress(APC) innextyear’sgeneralelection. The governor described the emergence of Asiwaju as truly deserving, saying the ballot represents a resounding vote of confidence by the largest majority of party faithful and leaders in his capacity to lead the party to another victory. “It was a moment to speak to the direction the party must take to consolidate on its own wins, build on the many successes of President Muhammadu Buhari, and raise a dynamic successor team that is able to take up the challenges of nationbuilding and development in a peculiar age of changing metrics of governance and collective security.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...