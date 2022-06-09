Tinubu’s emergence, truly deserving – Kwara gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has congratulated AsiwajuBolaAhmedTinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All ProgressivesCongress(APC) innextyear’sgeneralelection. The governor described the emergence of Asiwaju as truly deserving, saying the ballot represents a resounding vote of confidence by the largest majority of party faithful and leaders in his capacity to lead the party to another victory. “It was a moment to speak to the direction the party must take to consolidate on its own wins, build on the many successes of President Muhammadu Buhari, and raise a dynamic successor team that is able to take up the challenges of nationbuilding and development in a peculiar age of changing metrics of governance and collective security.”
Related Articles
Buhari: Instability in Libya cause of insecurity in Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the instability in Libya as the main cause of insecurity in Nigeria and the Sahel region. The President said this yesterday while receiving a Special Envoy from President Idris Itno Deby of Chad at the Presidential Villa. Buhari also gave the assurance that Nigeria will always be there for the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Political forces exploiting nation’s fault lines-Tambuwal group
Tambuwal Consolidation Team (TCT), a group championing the presidential ambitious of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday said political forces and interest groups were manipulating and exploiting nation’s fault lines for their interests. A statement jointly signed by TCT National Coordinator, Buhari Dasuki and National Secretary, Fabian Okoye, warned that if this was not arrested, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obaseki plans N6.1bn to boost civil servants’ capacity
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reform the civil service for optimal performance and efficient service delivery. He noted that the ongoing reforms in the state’s civil service will bestow workers in the state with tools and skills that stand them out and make for a better […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)