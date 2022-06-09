News

Tinubu’s emergence, truly deserving – Kwara gov

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has congratulated AsiwajuBolaAhmedTinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All ProgressivesCongress(APC) innextyear’sgeneralelection. The governor described the emergence of Asiwaju as truly deserving, saying the ballot represents a resounding vote of confidence by the largest majority of party faithful and leaders in his capacity to lead the party to another victory. “It was a moment to speak to the direction the party must take to consolidate on its own wins, build on the many successes of President Muhammadu Buhari, and raise a dynamic successor team that is able to take up the challenges of nationbuilding and development in a peculiar age of changing metrics of governance and collective security.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Instability in Libya cause of insecurity in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the instability in Libya as the main cause of insecurity in Nigeria and the Sahel region. The President said this yesterday while receiving a Special Envoy from President Idris Itno Deby of Chad at the Presidential Villa. Buhari also gave the assurance that Nigeria will always be there for the […]
News

2023: Political forces exploiting nation’s fault lines-Tambuwal group

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Tambuwal Consolidation Team (TCT), a group championing the presidential ambitious of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday said political forces and interest groups were manipulating and exploiting nation’s fault lines for their interests. A statement jointly signed by TCT National Coordinator, Buhari Dasuki and National Secretary, Fabian Okoye, warned that if this was not arrested, […]
News

Obaseki plans N6.1bn to boost civil servants’ capacity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reform the civil service for optimal performance and efficient service delivery.   He noted that the ongoing reforms in the state’s civil service will bestow workers in the state with tools and skills that stand them out and make for a better […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica