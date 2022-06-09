Tinubu’s emergence, victory for democracy – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his landslide victory at the just-concluded presidential primary of the party held in Abuja. He described the emergence of the former Lagos governor as a victory for democracy and a demonstration of his influence and acceptability, not only within theAPC, butacrossthelength and breadth of the country. Tinubu, who emerged as thestandardbearerof theparty, polled a total of 1, 271 votes todefeathisclosestchallenger, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, who got 316votes. VicePresidentYemi Osinbajo came third in the contest with 235 votes. Governor Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, saidtheemergence of Tinubu in the hitch-free electoral processwasaclearindicationthat the country was on the verge of democratic rejuvenation.

