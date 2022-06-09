News

Tinubu’s emergence, victory for democracy – Oyetola

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his landslide victory at the just-concluded presidential primary of the party held in Abuja. He described the emergence of the former Lagos governor as a victory for democracy and a demonstration of his influence and acceptability, not only within theAPC, butacrossthelength and breadth of the country. Tinubu, who emerged as thestandardbearerof theparty, polled a total of 1, 271 votes todefeathisclosestchallenger, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, who got 316votes. VicePresidentYemi Osinbajo came third in the contest with 235 votes. Governor Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, saidtheemergence of Tinubu in the hitch-free electoral processwasaclearindicationthat the country was on the verge of democratic rejuvenation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun presents 2019 audited accounts, boasts of improvement in IGR

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State government yesterday presented the audited accounts of the year 2019 to the state with N17.6 billion as internally generated revenue (IGR). The annual audit forum was organised by the Office of Auditor-General in collaboration with the State and Local Governance Reform (SLOGOR) Project, which was held in Osogbo. Auditor-General of the state, Mr. […]
News

Lalong: Nigerians have demonstrated resilience, patriotism, determination @60

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon  Lalong has said although the nation has passed through many challenges over the years, its citizens have equally demonstrated resilience, patriotism, faith and determination to ensure that the country remains together and makes progress. Lalong stated this in a press […]
News

Man escapes lynching for stealing phone in Umuahia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A middle aged man, whose name could not be ascertained as at press time, yesterday narrowly escaped being lynched to death in Umuahia, Abia State capital, for allegedly stealing a phone. He was fatally injured after a mob action at Kaduna road by Owerri road, Umuahia. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident took place around […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica