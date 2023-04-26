Tinubu’s Enemies Hating Him Out of Ignorance – Bayelsa ICC

The Bayelsa State Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Prince Preye Aganaba has said that most people attacking the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu were doing so from the position of ignorance while others, who knew him but chose to hate him, were acting out of jealousy.

Aganaba, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said they will surely sing his praises after May 29th.

He maintained that the said ignorant haters of Tinubu would be his immediate converts while his core enemies would bury their heads in shame after his inauguration on May 29th.

The Prince of Odi Kingdom in Bayelsa expressed confidence that Tinubu would disappoint his enemies with his performance adding that the former Governor of Lagos State was known for hitting the ground running.

The founding member of APC advised persons making evil speculation about the health of Tinubu to desist as the power of life and death belongs to God Almighty.

Aganaba however congratulated the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the safe return of the President-elect from France and also hailed the emergence of the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, as the Governorship Candidate of the APC in Bayelsa State.

He said Sylva remained the best candidate for the APC in Bayelsa have garnered enough experience and exposure as a one-time governor and Minister of Petroleum.

The statement read, “We are confident that Tinubu will disappoint his enemies. He will surely reposition the country and usher in an era of economic turnaround and rapid development of Nigeria. We know him and we know he has the capacity to assemble a team that will make us proud”.

“The President-elect has always been a celebrated performer whether in his public or private practice. He has the capacity and will display that capacity from May 29th after his inauguration.

“Sylva’s time as minister attracted over $3.6b of investments into Bayelsa State according to statistics from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), coming behind Lagos state in 2021 alone.

“The Bayelsa APC would surely defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the aim of connecting the state to the center.

“In 2019, our people in Bayelsa demonstrated a burning desire to connect the state back to the centre. Propelled by that desire, they voted massively for the APC.

“Nothing has changed this time. Our people are still desirous to connect to the centre. We are no longer ready to keep being an opposition state and with Sylva as our candidate that desire will be actualized this year”.

Aganaba appealed to all members of the APC including persons, who contested against Sylva to embrace unity to ensure total victory for the party in November.

He urged the candidate to continue his reconciliation process by reaching out to everyone, knocking at every door to bring everyone on board.