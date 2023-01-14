News

Tinubu’s govt’ll be run by younger generation, Bello assures

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured that the government of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would be run by younger generation if elected President next month. Bello gave the assurance in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The governor also said those campaigning against Tinubu were only making him more popular ahead of the polls. Asked for comments on the chances of the APC presidential candidate at the February 25 Presidential election, Bello said; “APC has 21 governors. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has touched the lives of many Nigerians across board. He is a performer.

He is a builder. He built human beings, he build nations. And he has started telling us exactly what he’s going to do. And his ad-ministration, by the special grace of God, is going to be run by the younger generation. And you know surely that the younger generation constitutes the largest number of voters in this coming election. “We’re more enlightened; we know exactly that Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows the road. And we are ready to follow that person who knows the road. And thank God that he is the candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari, which is why you can see that Buhari is already campaigning for him that he will continue where he will stop.” On why he was at the Villa, the Kogi governor said he came to thank Buhari for visiting to his state to commission some legacy projects last year

 

