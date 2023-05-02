News

Tinubu’s Group Backs Ex-Abia Gov For Senate President

Posted on

A support group of the president elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Asiwaju Volunteers Group (AVG), has expressed support for the former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to become the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly The Coordinator of the group, George Ichichere Sunday, in a statement signed on Sunday in Calabar, stated that Kalu is the most qualified among other contenders.

The statement noted that Kalu, who is the incumbent Senate Chief Whip, apart from being a ranking senator and a principal officer in the Red Chamber, was the most fully prepared for the task ahead.

The statement reads: “We need a Senate President that understands the country; a detribalised Nigerian with the charisma and capacity to complement Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kassim Shettima, and that man is Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

“Kalu is a respected Igbo leader whose emergence will silence agitations by the South Easterners of being marginalised by the APC. “Senator Orji Kalu is experienced when compared with other members from other geo-political zones and he has built bridges across the country.”

