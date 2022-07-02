News

Tinubu’s higher certificate nullifies other arguments –Ubani

Human rights lawyer and former chairman of the Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Monday Ubani has said that the higher certificate presented by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nullified the issues surrounding his education qualification. Ubani, who spoke in an interview with Saturday Teleraph said that the current Nigerian constitution states that attempting secondary school leaving certificate examination or higher education qualification is the basic education requirement for anybody contesting for the office of the president.

“What we should ask is if both Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Kabir Ibrahim Masari are qualified under the current constitutional arrangement. “If we see that something is missing, then we should bring it forward. The constitution says attempted secondary school certificate, you can even present your first school leaving certificate, and if you show evidence that you have worked in any public office and you can read and write English Language, that makes you qualify to contest or if you can provide any other certificate that is acceptable by the INEC then you can contest,” he said.

Ubani added that if a candidate shows evidence of attempted secondary school certificate examination, then he or she is qualified. While making reference to the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of President Muhammadu Buhari, where he presented a sworn affidavit over his missing certificate, Ubani said that an affidavit is acceptable unless somebody can contradict the affidavit evidence. “In the case of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he said he has a degree, so he has something more than a secondary school leaving certificate, so he cannot be disqualifie

 

