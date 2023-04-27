Tinubu’s Manifesto Indicates He’ll Challenge Buhari Policies – Bwala

The spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala has asserted that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s manifesto shows he intends to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration after the handing over.

The PDP chieftain who made this assertion on Wednesday via his verified Twitter handle claimed Tinubu had hinted in his manifesto that he might challenge Buhari on the policies of his government.

However, he said Buhari had also in the past attributed the nation’s “woes” to PDP governments.

According to him, the justifications coming from Tinubu’s administration would be intriguing to hear.

He tweeted, “It will be interesting to hear the excuses they would give because there would be tons of excuses.

“The outgoing government in 8 years blamed their failures on PDP.

“The next one who will he point to? Because his manifesto is built to fight his predecessor.”