News

Tinubu’s media director, Onanuga, escapes death; accuses Atiku

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

The Director Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has alleged that a vehicle in the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, nearly crushed him while he was inside his car in Abuja on Sunday.

 

He said when he trailed the convoy to its destination, it turned out to be Atiku’s mansion.

 

He said he was, however, mollified when a man who identified himself as the chief of staff promised to sort out the damages.

 

Onanuga disclosed this in a post on Facebook, titled: ‘Atiku’s Convoy Nearly Crushed Me To Death.’

 

He said, “I had a close shave with death on Sunday night in Abuja as I was returning home at about 9pm after a visit to Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi. I was driving on the first lane of Shehu Shagari Way when I noticed a convoy emerging from one of the feeder roads. I counted in the centre lane, four vehicles ahead of me.

 

“I slowed down on my own lane to give a wide berth to the convoy. My slowing down turned a mistake as a Toyota SUV emerged from the same road where the convoy had earlier emerged. It headed straight to my car. I was petrified as the driver rammed into my Toyota Camry, by the passenger side.

 

“The force of the collision immediately severed the side mirror from the body, severely dented and scratched the two doors on its path. I watched in horror as the driver of the SUV reversed the car and joined the cavalcade, leaving me behind to my fate.

 

“He didn’t bother to stop to check the damage his vehicle had done to my own car, whether he had left me or anyone inside it traumatised by his recklessness. He just drove away.

 

“Instinctively, I followed the convoy, which headed to Asokoro area of the city.

 

“At this point, I didn’t know the VIP embedded in the convoy. Initially, I thought it was a governor as the car that hit me bore a number plate that starts with RSH. My interest in following the convoy was to lodge a complaint about the murderous driver and get my car repaired.

 

“The convoy drove deep into Asokoro, into TY Danjuma Road and then entered one of the mansions, at the entrance of which were several banners of Atiku-Okowa campaign. I drove into the compound with the convoy as I had my hazard light on like other vehicles in the convoy. My adventure was certainly getting interesting. I, an APC and Tinubu campaigner inside the PDP Atiku-Okowa den.

 

“Who was the big manwhose convoy nearly killed me? Was it Okowa or Atiku or an Atiku supporter? Up till this point. I had no idea as the mystery big man had been shepherded into the house, well ahead of me by the security aides, who now accosted me as I wanted to enter the house.

 

“You can’t just enter the house, one of the aides blustered as some policemen blocked my path, as well. “One of your drivers nearly killed me at the secretariat. He damaged my car,’ I shouted back and demanded to see their big man.

 

“Our argument was creating a scene as more people came closer to behold the audacious intruder that I seemed to be.

 

“Another aide asked me to show him the damage to the car. He introduced himself as the chief of staff and gave an undertaking to repair the car. He tendered an apology as well.

 

“His approach mollified me. I gave him my complimentary card and we exchanged phone numbers.

 

“Moments after, I entered my car to continue my interrupted journey home.

 

“Because I had not cracked the mystery big man, I stopped outside to ask a guard about the owner of the house, where I just emerged. ‘It’s Atiku,’ he said. Another neighbor also confirmed this.

 

“As I drove off into the night and shared my experience with Senator Afikuyomi and others, I simultaneously imagined what the headline would have been if the accident had been more severe or had resulted into some fatality.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

National Assembly set to build N287m mosque

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Muslim community in the National Assembly has unveiled plans to build a N287 million mosque to cater for the spiritual needs of members who need to fulfil their daily religious obligations while at work. Since the National Assembly Complex, Abuja was built in 1999; the Muslim community comprising lawmakers and civil servants have been […]
News

Dr. Scott Young Has Set Himself Apart by Creating a Practice Built on 5-Star Service

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With a flourishing practice in The Woodlands, TX, DDS Dr. Scott Young has performed over 25,000 dental restorations over 20 years. He specializes in porcelain smile makeovers and veneers, both of which are non-surgical options for a more beautiful smile. Cosmetic dentistry is not taught in traditional dental school curriculums. After earning a degree in […]
News

Nigeria won’t forget China’s roles in reversing infrastructure deficit -Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Presidency has said that Nigeria would not forget the support of the Chinese government the reversal of her infrastructure deficit. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this Friday at the Presidential Villa while playing host to the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, CUI Jianchun and the new Deputy Chief […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica