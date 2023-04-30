Tinubu’s Men Move To Displace Northern Cabal

They are known and called various names in the All Progressives Congress,(APC) depending on the subject of discussion. The include Tinubu’s men, the emerging power bloc, the President–elect’s kitchen cabinet. One thing is certain; they are the men and women, who have the ears of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, fondly called Jagaban by his teeming supporters.

Also, they are from Lagos, home base of the man of the moment, who also ruled the State of Aquatic Splendor for eight years. Sunday Telegraph sources, who are conversant with happenings in the party, said they include: Former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senator and wife of the president–elect, Remi Tinubu and Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Sunday Dare , Others are member, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, James Faleke; former Commissioner of Economic Planning, Lagos State, Wale Edun; two-term Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola; who fell out with Tinubu, but is making his way back; current Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial Zone in the Senate, and elected to represent Ogun West in the 10th Senate, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi).

Also on the list are: Spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga; son of Presidentelect, Seyi Tinubu; Cardinal James Odunmbaku; Director of Communication and Strategy to the Presidentelect, Dele Alake; former Ogun State governor and Segun Osoba. Governors Nasir El- Rufai and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kaduna and Kano states, respectively are the outsiders.

The only person, who might have lost out in the emerging power loop is Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, due to the role he played during the race for the presidential ticket of the APC. He contested for the ticket with Tinubu. This development, Sunday Telegraph gathered is ruffling feathers in the party as some people considered them to be overbearing in their conducts.

“They behave as if they own the President–elect,” one of those displeased with the happenings, was quoted as saying. However, another source, who sees nothing wrong in this said: “It’s natural for the president to have his own men- the kitchen cabinet.” “This, notwithstanding, some feel that some members of the cabinet are already throwing their weight around and giving people the impression that they “own’ the President-elect.

“For now, there is the attitude of wait and see. And hope that the group will not metamorphose into a Cabal like what we had under the exiting President.” Another source said: “They are the Lagos Group for now. They should not be called Cabal yet. People should wait till when they begin to behave like Cabals as we have in the exiting presidency.”

In the meantime, Sunday Telegraph sources said that Gbajabiamila may not become the Chief of Staff to the President after all. “But he is playing an influential role already. He is with the President–elect 24/7 and also being pressured by people to facilitate meetings with the President–elect. He organizes contacts for Tinubu, ensuring that he (Tinubu) meets with the necessary individuals and groups.

“This is evident in the meetings the President–elect had in the course of the past week. They had meetings on Wednesday and Thursday in order to ensure that there is no rancour in the choice of who becomes the Speaker of the House of Representatives as well as the Senate President.

“They adopted a zoning formula through consensus. That is there will be no voting when they get to the floors of both Chambers of the National Assembly. On the list of who makes the cabinet, our source said: “The Presiden -Elect pleaded that for some key positions; that he should be allowed to pick technocrats whether within or outside the party.

They are: Defence, Economy, Foreign Relations and Education. “The NWC (National Working Committee), proposed that the existing power sharing arrangements should be respected. Some made case for Senate Presidency going to the SouthEast, South South as a second option.”

Sunday Telegraph, it would be recalled, in one of its earlier reports, said that the former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande is to replace Mamman Daura as the head of the kitchen cabinet for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu when sworn-in on May 29.

Akande, a political associate of the President-elect, was the interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2013 when the party was formed. He was elected governor of Osun State in 1999 the same time President-elect, Tinubu, was elected governor of Lagos State. He, however, served for one term – 1999-2003 as he could not secure his re- election in 2003. Since 1999, every President had come with its kitchen cabinet known as Cabals.

The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, had a kitchen cabinet headed by late Chief Tony Anenih. Among the kitchen cabinet of Obasanjo’s Presidency was Senator Andy Uba. Also in the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua’s Presidency, the head of the kitchen cabinet (Cabal) was his wife, Turai Yar’Adua. Others in the cabinet were Senator Abba Aji, former Minister of Agriculture; Abba Sayyadi Ruma, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Abdul – rahman Dambazua and others. For former President Good – luck Jonathan, Elder States – man, Chief Edwin Clark was the head of the kitchen cabinet in the Presidency.

With him were: former Minister of Petroleum, Deziani Madueke, the late Oronto Douglas, Amb. Godknows Igali, HRH, King Amalate Johnnie Turner, Patience Jonathan and others. The incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari has Mamman Daura as the head of his Kitchen Cabinet. Others in the cabal are: the Late Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff, Mohammed Bello, the father of the Minister of FCT, the Late Alhaji Ismaila Funtua, Ambas – sador Babagana Kingibe and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Our source said: “You know that Tinubu calls the former governor of Osun State, Baba Akande. He has trust in him more than any other of his political associates. “People have started visiting the APC Chieftain in his house or anywhere they see him.

Baba Akande (Baba awon omo kekeke) Father of the little children, has always been with the President-elect through thick and thin. “His position as the head of the President’s kitchen cabinet would help the party, (APC) immensely as he would also act unofficially as political adviser to the President. Baba Akande would be deferred to by many as he is a partisan politician.”