Tinubu’s outburst shocking, shows why Yorubas can’t be trusted – Babachir

The henchman for Tinubu Presidency for 2023, former Secretary to the Government of Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal, has slammed the former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the statement attributed to him, attacking President Muhammadu Buhari, over his ambition. Lawal, who made a statement after listening to Tinubu campaigns in Abeokuta, said the reason the South-West cannot be trusted was what Tinubu exhibited. In the statement online on Friday, which he took responsibility for, he said: “Sometimes it is very difficult to support a Yoruba person in national politics if you are not one.

“They have a way of making you regret your support because they eventually make you seem like a traitor to your own people. “Now all these comments about Bola’s Yoruba presidency and his support of Buhari without which Buhari would not have been president is bullshit.

“He wasn’t the only one whose support made a difference. There were many others from all around the country and they are not bragging about it. “You may wish to know that all of us Buhari supporters are shocked and pissed off by Bola’s speech on this occasion.

“It is unlike him. And this speech is massively trending in the North and being given a negative connotation as you “I first read it this morning on an Adamawa group platform and the anger is palpable and all round. “Will Tinubu win Monday’s APC primaries without Northern support? You would think Yorubas will resist the temptation of joining in the northerners- bashing game at this very critical time – the primary election is only three days away. “It is unfortunate that Bola himself chose to join in this bashing game – choosing to speak in the Yoruba language and in Yoruba land in a manner that seems to denigrate Buhari.

“I could vividly imagine the discomfort of all the northerners sitting beside him on that podium. “This appears to be the Abiola saga being replayed. Abiola won the election with majority Northern votes but they took the brunt of the post-election protests that followed. “Just survey all the people that are doing more meaningful practical things to enthroned Bola as president and you will find that almost all are northerners while his kinsmen engage themselves in social media activism and Northern bashing.

“When Yorubas vilify the North like this, our sense of fear and insecurity under a Yoruba presidency gets heightened and in the end, pushes us to rethink our support for not only Bola but any Yoruba as president for that matter. “Please, do not join our opponents to destroy our chances of clinching Monday’s primary elections.”

The APC National Leader and its Presidential aspirant had on Thursday called President Muhammadu Buhari out, stating how he made him President. Tinubu also said how he made Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Vice President against the narratives of some persons. He expressed concern that the President was reneging on the agreement reached that he should succeed him

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...