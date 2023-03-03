Tinubu’s Performance Will Exceed Expectation – SWAGA

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has assured Nigerians that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will institute a robust performance that would revive the economic challenges affecting the country.

SWAGA gave this assurance in its congratulatory message to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who emerged winner of the presidential election held last Saturday.

In a press release issued on Friday and signed by its National Chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye and Secretary, Hon. Bosun Oladele, the group stated that Tinubu will not downgrade the system of government, but will rather come up with landmark improvement in governance.

“To us in SWAGA, the victory is likened to the final destination at any level of a political journey which began over four decades ago, though laced with struggles and thorns unknown to many Nigerians.

“Saturday’s victory had its genesis in Asiwaju’s days in the trenches where he fought with like minds through the instrumentality of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), formed in 1994, Afenifere and other platforms to challenge the military junta which annulled the June 12, 1993 election of late Chief MKO Abiola and enthrone democratic rule in Nigeria”

SWAGA described Tinubu as “a man of uncommon courage and tenacity Asiwaju never looked back in his struggle to sustain and uphold democracy across the length and breadth of the country.

“As the foremost group that started the articulation and advocacy of the “ASIWAJU PROJECT, “ we state without any equivocation that BAT’s performance will exceed expectations.

“SWAGA is without a doubt that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not lower the standard of good governance and delivery of democratic dividends, a trend synonymous with him throughout his eight years as Executive Governor of Lagos State between 1999 to 2007”.

SWAGA equally assures all Nigerians saying, “the President-elect will promote national unity, arrest insecurity, accelerate economic prosperity and give renewed hope to Nigerians, especially our teeming youth population.

“We thank all Nigerians from various walks of life, political, cultural and religious -for voting massively for Asiwaju and urge them to put the campaign behind them.

“We want them to join hands with the incoming President in taking our beloved country to the promised land and a country we can proudly hand over to the next generation of Nigerians”.

The statement appreciated SWAGA members and supporters in the country and especially in the South West, Kwara, Kogi and south for their dedication and steadfastness in the arduous journey of the last three years.

“We did not work in vain. It paid off. Glory be to God almighty.

“Our work is however not finished. We must be prepared to continue our support for the incoming President with greater vigour and dedication” SWAGA added.

