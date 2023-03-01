Tinubu’s Presidency Will Bring Better Days Ahead – Akpabio

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Senator-Elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the President-Elect, represents signs of better days ahead for the country.

Akpabio views Tinubu’s victory as a demonstration of his acceptance across the length and breadth of the country and beyond, saying” Asiwaju is a tested and trusted hand in service delivery.

“He did it before when he called the shots in Lagos State and I am very confident that he will do more for Nigerians as its leader.”

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State stated this while reacting to the victory of the APC President-elect as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wednesday morning in Abuja.

A press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom, quoted the former Senate Minority Leader as saying” the victory of our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as declared this morning by the electoral umpire (INEC), is a confirmation of his nationwide acceptance.

“He has the ability, capacity and the required experience needed now to take this country to the next level in both national and international affairs.”

He added, “electioneering and campaigns are all over. May 29th would mark the commencement of the delivery of dividends of democracy to our people in our Renewed Hope promise.

“I congratulate the leadership and membership of our great party on this well-deserved victory of our great party.”

