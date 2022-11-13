Tinubu’s presidency’ll rekindle hope of new Nigeria – Odunowo

The National Chairman, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has said that he has joined the league of those who believe that the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming general election would renew hope of a new Nigeria and take the country to the Promised Land.

Odunowo, who said this during a chat with newsmen at Ikeja, Lagos State early in the week, noted that Tinubu’s victory would enable him to replicate the success story which Lagos has become throughout the country.

He stated that Tinubu’s ability to turn Lagos to the 5th largest economy in Africa and one of the safest places to reside in Nigeria places him in a better position to further ensure the advancement of the Nigerian society where peace and socio-economic development would be the order of the day.

The AATSG chairman noted that Tinubu’s sterling qualities of patriotism, unblemished track records in public and private life, exemplary leadership, broad experience, philanthropy, and business acumen as well as management ingenuity would be of immense benefits to the country.

He said: “Asiwaju is a visionary leader who earned honour by dint of hard work, diligence and espousing theoretical analogies that many dread to venture into and his election as the nation’s president is a signpost of the emergence of a better future that would bring succor, hope and relief to the people”.

Odunowo described the APC at both the federal and state levels as the party with life impacting programmes, urging the people to cast their votes for the party to enable them to continue enjoying democracy dividends, which the party had been providing since commencement of the Dapo Abiodun’s government in Ogun State and the Buhari administration at the federal level.

The APC chieftain lauded the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his stunning performance since assumption of office in 2019, stressing that the people were proud of his administration’s developmental and infrastructural projects such as the Agro Cargo Airport, Kobape Housing Estate, road construction/rehabilitation across the state, quality education, creation of employment opportunities for the youths, revival of the state’s agricultural sector, improvement in the state of security, an unprecedented inflow of direct foreign investments to the state and an increase in the state’s internally generated revenue, among others.

