Tinubu’s readiness for governance not in doubt –Idimogu

Hon Jude Idimogu is the member representing Oshodi-Isolo II Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview, he speaks on the performance of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at Chatham House, London; his style of leadership and some of his programmes. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your impression of the performance of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Chatham House in London?

For me, my principal did well, and who is my principal? He is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, our own flag bearer for the presidential election coming in 2023. I have had a lot of side comments that he is using surrogates to answer questions but for me, those who have known Asiwaju before now will tell you that he has always believed in team work because he is a team player. Even in those days when he was governor in Lagos State, how did he even improve this internally generated revenue we are talking about today? He summoned a team and he was part of the team, the present vice president was part of that team with others and that has always been his legacy.

People always say he has helped people from different ethnic groups. His style is that if he sees any best hand he believes he can work with, he takes the person along. That does not mean that he cannot answer all those questions but he felt that members of his team were there with him and also to show the whole world that he has a team he can rely on, a team of professionals who are also good in their own aspect.

In a country like Nigeria, one person alone cannot do it no matter how you look at it and that is why when you say you can do it alone, it cannot work. What Tinubu needs is the capacity to give directives because he is not going there to carry blocks.

So, he is trying to tell us that we need a reliable team to fix this country. People always believe that it is only when one person is speaking and answering all the questions that we see it as someone with capacity. But a man has brought a new idea and people are now criticising it. Tinubu has shown the whole world that he is a team player and that he can work with others and these people are working with him.

He can also give them responsibility, after all, he has not won the election and that does not mean that when he gets there, those are the people he is going to work with. He may even decide not to work with them when he gets there because he believes that if he is going to do it well for Nigeria, there are guys he believes in, who can add one or two with him, so why can’t he go with them? And if they ask him questions and he thinks that one of them is better in that field, he can direct the person to answer them and that doesn’t mean he cannot answer questions. I call it division of labour no matter how people look at it and nothing is static. Is it conventional that he must be the only one to answer all the questions? It is not written anywhere that only him will answer all the questions.

He is giving others the opportunity as a team and anybody who wants to succeed in Nigeria as a leader must have a team. Probably, most of our previous leaders failed because they believed that they know it all. Asiwaju Tinubu never said he knows it all and he is not the kind of person that will tell you that he knows it all. Even in Lagos, you can see what he is doing with the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC). I have witnessed where he chaired a meeting and he allowed everybody to contribute and he will come and summarise. That is leadership. Somebody who believes that he alone cannot do it and he alone cannot have all the answers, he allows you to express yourself.

There are four major contenders for this election and the other three candidates have been sharing platforms.It is only your candidate who has not shared a platform with other strong contenders. Don’t you think that this shows somebody who is not going to be answerable to anyone if he gets elected?

It is not a sign and I will also give you an instance. I remember that Peter Obi with due respect to him, when he visited Diaspora Nigerians, the same people condemned him. They said it was needless for him to go there to consult with Diaspora Nigerians. Probably Asiwaju had his appointment before the Town Hall Meeting. As I speak with you, APC has a timetable and they want to follow that timetable religiously. We have not come to the end of the campaign and there are a lot of media houses and that he didn’t do it today does not mean he would not partake tomorrow.

We still have about 70 days to go before the main election on February 25 and there are many opportunities for him to engage the media. In fact, he may even decide to call the media houses he likes to come and interview him. Must Asiwaju do a Town Hall Meeting for one media house? So, people should not see it that he is running away from answering questions. If he is running away; why would he present himself that he wants to rule the country? All of us know that Asiwaju from day one is prepared to rule the country. During the days of the junta, was he not on the streets? All these people coming out now, how many of them were there on the streets then and how many of them risked their lives to fight for this democracy? They even escaped but the same man after sacrificing for the country now says ‘give me an opportunity to rule the nation,’ and people are criticising him as if he committed a crime. He never said it is his birthright and there is nothing wrong with him saying he wants this. It now depends on the people to give him the opportunity or not. It is not that he is going to take it by force but there is nothing wrong with him presenting himself as what he wants. So, he has the right to contest the way he believes because at the end of the day, what matters is winning the election. Mind you, it is not everybody who will vote during the election is watching the Town Hall Meeting. So, there are a lot of other avenues and as I said, it is not very late. This man has never said he will not grant interviews. The issue for me is that when the opportunity came, he had other appointments and he has to keep to the appointments.

The Town Hall Meeting was not Arise Television Town Hall Meeting because it was in collaboration with other media houses, including the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE)…

I did not mention Arise Television because there are other Town Hall Meetings people have done before. But I didn’t want to mention a particular Town Hall Meeting. I’m aware but it is not a one-off issue because others are still coming. In fact, what I saw them doing is not a debate. For me, it is easy to answer because all they do there is ask you questions and you will give your view and the next person will give his own view. There is nothing serious there.

One of the concerns that people raised is why should Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who has not resolved insecurity challenges in Kaduna State answer questions on security…

As you mentioned, his state is under fire but remember that the insecurity we are facing today did not start overnight. Sometimes, we forget where the rain starts beating us. We have forgotten that this thing did not start today. It started even right from the previous administration and it is not as if the APC government started it. When I look at Nigeria, I ask myself what is happening, what we are seeing today is the accumulation of what has been happening for a long time which was not addressed on time. The issue is that when things get worse, for you to amend, it takes a while.

If we can tell ourselves the truth, the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari is doing well security-wise unlike before. For me, there is progression and let me tell you, the government is continual no matter how you look at it. No government can come and solve all the problems of the country because even as you are solving one problem, other problems are coming up.

That is the way it is and my concern is that there are people who claim to be holier than thou. The most important problem I have seen in Nigeria is not even our leaders but the followers. From day one, we don’t even hold our leaders accountable. But I like what is happening because people are now talking and asking questions. Assuming before now all these questions were asked, maybe we would have made progress but as they say in my language, the day you wake up is your beginning. So, Nigeria is coming up and I believe that our presidential candidate, Tinubu, is the best candidate among all the presidential candidates.

Among the four major presidential candidates, it is only Asiwaju who has not given Nigeria the how and when he is going to achieve the programmes in his manifesto if he eventually becomes president, why are we not having that?

As far as I’m concerned that is not the true position of things. Our manifesto alone cannot do it; we need human beings to implement it for us. He has been given how to go about it and when; maybe you are not paying attention. He has given more solutions to questions than the other three candidates. Before he travelled, he was in Delta, Bayelsa and Imo states addressing the people.

Assuming Tinubu is not on the ballot, who among the other three candidates would you vote for?

No other person but Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...