Tinubu’s supporters to inaugurate SWAGA’23 in Lagos Oct 7

Advocates of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for President in the 2023 General Election have fixed October 7 to inaugurate the Lagos chapter of their project. This is contained in a statement signed by Kafilat Ogbara, secretary of the group, and made available to journalists yesterday in Lagos. It stated that the week-long event would be launched under the auspices of South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA’23), from October 2 to 9 in Lagos. Already, SWAGA’23 has been launched in Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti with the teeming admirers of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) calling on him to join the 2023 presidential race. It added that the inauguration would be led by the GAC leaders in Lagos, its executive council, national and state houses of assembly members and all political heavyweights in the state.
