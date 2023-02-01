News

Tinubu's the best president for Nigeria –APC chief

The Chairman of All Progressives’ Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Denis Otiotio, has described the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the best president for Nigeria. Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the APC chairman stated that the duo of Tinubu/Shetima is the best thing that can happen to Nigeria. Otiotio noted that Tinubu may be old, but he has the capacity to lead, adding that what he needs is to put competent hands that will do the work while he supervises. He maintained that the APC-led government at the centre led by Muhammadu Buhari has not failed stating that what is happening presently is not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

 

