Tinubu’s Time Is Now….. OLU of WARRI

His Royal Majesty,Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri has described the National leader of All Progressives Congress; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the most qualified person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking on Thursday 24,April 2022 at his Palace in Warri, Delta State when a delegation of the South West Agenda For Asiwaju (SWAGA “23) and Delta State for Bola Ahmed Tinubu DESBAT’23 paid him a courtesy visit in preparation for the launching of DESBAT ’23 in Delta State . The Warri Monach said that he is familiar with the curriculum vitae of Tinubu, ‘he is a confirmed achiever in life and it is time for him to run for Presidency, Delta State in general and Warri in particular is home for him”

While wishing him the best in life and in his bid, the young and handsome Monach said the National leader of APC “has been preparing for the presidency for a very long time and has touched many lives and I’m sure if he is given the mandate to lead ,he will not disappoint the nation’.

Earlier, the National leader of SWAGA’23 Senator Dayo Adeyeye has briefed the respected Monach about the purpose of the movement and what it intends to achieve.

On Adeyeye’s Entourage were The facilitator of SWAGA ‘23 Hon.Oye Ojo , the National Secretary, Hon.Bosun Oladele, National Treasurer, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke, Hon.Ifedadayo Abegunde ,Alhaji Ibrahim Raji the Chairman, North Central Alliance for Asiwaju, Hon.Gani Omoluka, Hon Eni Omosule, Hon.Gani Dawodu,Chief Frank Awoefe, Hon.Mukaila Musa,and DESBAT representatives led by its leader Hon Austin Oribioye, its patron Hons. Tunde Okorodudu, Mario, Wasiu and others

Meanwhile, the State Executive of DESBAT’23 and all the Local Government coordinators in Delta State were formally inaugurated under the Chairmanship of Engr. Hon. Sunday Demi-Ejegi at an elaborate and well attended ceremony at Cedar Hall , Airport road, Edema Junction, Warri today Friday 15th April 2022 to continue mobilizing for Asiwaju Tinubu for 2023 elections.

