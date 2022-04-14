News

Tinubu’s Time Is Now….. OLU of WARRI

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Tinubu’s Time Is Now….. OLU of WARRI

His Royal Majesty,Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri has described the National leader of All Progressives Congress; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the most qualified person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking on Thursday 24,April 2022 at his Palace in Warri, Delta State when a delegation of the South West Agenda For Asiwaju (SWAGA “23) and Delta State for Bola Ahmed Tinubu DESBAT’23 paid him a courtesy visit in preparation for the launching of DESBAT ’23 in Delta State . The Warri Monach said that he is familiar with the curriculum vitae of Tinubu, ‘he is a confirmed achiever in life and it is time for him to run for Presidency, Delta State in general and Warri in particular is home for him”

While wishing him the best in life and in his bid, the young and handsome Monach said the National leader of APC “has been preparing for the presidency for a very long time and has touched many lives and I’m sure if he is given the mandate to lead ,he will not disappoint the nation’.

Earlier, the National leader of SWAGA’23 Senator Dayo Adeyeye has briefed the respected Monach about the purpose of the movement and what it intends to achieve.

On Adeyeye’s Entourage were The facilitator of SWAGA ‘23 Hon.Oye Ojo , the National Secretary, Hon.Bosun Oladele, National Treasurer, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke, Hon.Ifedadayo Abegunde ,Alhaji Ibrahim Raji the Chairman, North Central Alliance for Asiwaju, Hon.Gani Omoluka, Hon Eni Omosule, Hon.Gani Dawodu,Chief Frank Awoefe, Hon.Mukaila Musa,and DESBAT representatives led by its leader Hon Austin Oribioye, its patron Hons. Tunde Okorodudu, Mario, Wasiu and others

Meanwhile, the State Executive of DESBAT’23 and all the Local Government coordinators in Delta State were formally inaugurated under the Chairmanship of Engr. Hon. Sunday Demi-Ejegi at an elaborate and well attended ceremony at Cedar Hall , Airport road, Edema Junction, Warri today Friday 15th April 2022 to continue mobilizing for Asiwaju Tinubu for 2023 elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC approves $27.7m, N5.18bn for sub-stations in Benue, Kano

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N500m for completion of 18.7km Delta road The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum $27.7 million and N5.18 billion as local content for the construction of three sub-stations in Benue and Kano states. The Council also okayed the sum of N500 million for the completion of 18.7 kilometers Bulu-Oriagbene road in Bomadi […]
News

Bauchi gov tasks Christians on celebrations

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged Christians in the state to use Christmas celebration to reflect seriously on the routine spiritual deeds in the last one year and pray to God for a better and prosperous Nigeria. The governor, in his goodwill message, joined millions of Nigerians in congratulating Christians on Christmas. […]
News

Kano resumes payment of N30, 000 minimum wage April

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Kano State Government said it will continue the payment of N30600 Minimum Wage once it starts generating enough Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The Government had in March 2021 suspended payments of the legally adopted N30600 and returned to the old N18,000 minimum wage on accounts of dwindling IGR. The State Commissioner for Information, Mallam […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica