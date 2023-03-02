Tinubu’s Victory Affirms Continuation Of Development In My Administration – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was an affirmation of the continuation of the development of the country by his administration.

The President said this on Wednesday in his comments while receiving Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, who were in Daura, Katsina State to present their Certificates of Return to him.

According to a press release issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President who was elated by the outcome of the polls kept saying: “My Good Lord, My Good Lord,” “Fantastic.”

“We are very lucky; there were no problems. No bloodshed, no accidents. We have God Almighty to thank for this,” he said.

The President added that he was pleased that the people chose the APC and its candidates, affirming through this, their desire that the momentum of development under the administration continues.

He commended the Party supporters and the Presidential Campaign Council for the “historic win,” which he said would never have been possible without discipline, commitment and hard work.

Tinubu in an interview said that as a loyal party man, he came to present the certificate to the President as the party leader and to commend him for his efforts to support democracy in Africa.

“This is the largest democracy in Africa. We could not have done any better. We are lucky, there is no accident and no matter how provocative a defeat is, we have to tolerate it if we are democrats. We have a nation to build,” he said.

The election winner and his deputy were accompanied to Daura by the Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the founding chairman, Chief Bisi Akande as well as the Governors of Katsina, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Lagos and Jigawa.

Others were the Governors of Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, and Ogun and the former Governors of Borno, Ali Modu Sheriff and of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari.

There were also Ministers of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Also on the entourage were Alhaji Kashim Imam, Wale Tinubu, the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Mannir Yakubu and the Speaker of the Parliament of Kaduna state Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani.

