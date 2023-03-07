2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Tinubu’s Victory: Atiku Vows To Extend Protest, Demands Result Cancellation

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has vowed to extend the protest match embarked upon on Monday if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not cancel the presidential election results.

New Telegraph had reported that Atiku led the PDP leaders and supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja to protest the outcome of the February 25 presidential poll.

Recall that both the former Vice President and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi had laid claim to have won the election in a separate statement issued after Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the poll.

The electoral commission had declared the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, the winner of the election after scoring a total of 8, 794, 726 votes, but the PDP and LP denounced the result and vowed to challenge it in court.

Leading the protest march which was attended by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku and other chieftains, Atiku again rejected the declaration of Tinubu, as the president-elect.

The march also had in attendance a former National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus; Senator Dino Melaye, a former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihediaha, and former Adamawa State governor, Boni Haruna among party chieftains.

Speaking to newsmen outside INEC headquarters on Monday, Atiku vowed that the protest would continue indefinitely.

He said, “All the provisions of the current electoral law have been completely contravened. We were protesting and then INEC was not listening and went on to announce the result. That is why we are protesting.

“We have the right to protest and it will continue for a very long time, either every day or any other day. We have the right to protest under the constitution, and it doesn’t stop us from going to the court.’’

The PDP in a protest letter also warned INEC against messing up the coming governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

The letter was received on behalf of the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, by the National Commissioner and Chairman Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye.

The PDP National Chairman, Ayu, stated “We call on your commission to suspend the ongoing transmission of the polling units results to your servers which is in complete breach of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

“We reject and declare as unacceptable the outcome, announcement and declaration of the presidential election results.

“We want to warn your commission against a repeat of the experiences of the February 25 election in the coming governorship and state assembly elections of March 11, 2023. Any attempt to manipulate the electoral process will be vehemently resisted.

“We demand an explanation why you proceeded with the declaration of the election results marred by irregularities against all calls to address the complaints brought to your attention before and during the collation process.’’

