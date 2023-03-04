Tinubu’s Victory: Ayo Adebanjo Calls On INEC To Release Obi’s Votes In Lagos

The leader of the socio-cultural group, Afrnifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the actual voting results of Lagos State in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly election.

Pa Adebanjo who spoke on Arise TV alleged that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi scored over one million votes in the state but the results were altered.

The elder statesman also claimed that the people surrounding Tinubu at the moment and rejoicing over his victory will be the ones to chase him away from the office.

Speaking further, he asked people not to expect President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver justice at a moment like this, since, according to him, the President also entered the office through fraudulent means.

He said, “The result in Lagos has not been released. The whole thing was mismanaged. We scored over one million votes in Lagos and they altered all the results that belonged to Obi.”

“That’s why they’ve not released it. Why are they reluctant to prove it? You can tell the marine that you won the election and all that. What do you expect Buhari to say?

“He himself came into office through a fraudulent election in 2015. Many of you might have forgotten, the electoral commissioner in Kano, who refused to cooperate with the rigging in Kano, was burnt alive with his family and till today no arrest and you want that kind of person to do justice.

“He doesn’t know justice. He has been living in injustice and all sorts of shenanigans. Do you want him to come out to say something is unfair? Has he been fair in his administration?

“Tinubu will be another Shonekan. He’ll be sent away by some of those people rejoicing now. This is not about Yoruba and Igbo.

“Is the Presidency about Yoruba and Igbo? It’s a national matter… Most of them came into the office through the rigging. All the governors, how many of them are fair?”

