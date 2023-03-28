Tinubu’s Victory: Bode George Speaks On Plan To Leave Nigeria

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George on Tuesday revealed plans to leave the country if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal ruled in favour of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bode George who spoke on Arise Television’s Morning Show said he was going to wait on the judiciary to make a decision on the outcome of the election.

The Deputy National Chairman of the PDP had in the build-up to the 2023 general election pledged to relocate to a foreign country, specifically Togo if Tinubu win the presidential election.

After the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1, Bode had been continuously pressed by Nigerians to disclose when he would make good his threat to leave the country.

Speaking on the programme, Bode George also revealed that he is planning to quit partisan politics and refocus his energy on something else.

He said, “I am almost eighty years old, I can decide to live the rest of my life in peace. Remember, I was in the navy, I have been in almost all parts of the world, and I can still decide to go back to any place and live my life in peace.

“A place where water, electricity, security and food would be available; that is all I need for my children and grandchildren to be well.

“All I need to do very soon is to quit and get out of partisan politics because all of my 25 years I have been struggling, fighting, trying to make this country work.

“When I will go I will decide, that’s my choice. The game is not yet over. We are going to wait on the outcome of the judiciary.

“I have relations here, but it doesn’t mean I will never come back to Nigeria. If I said I am going to be out, that I am not going to be here, am I going to look for another job now? Nobody will employ me now.”

