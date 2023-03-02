News

Tinubu’s Victory: G-5 may collapse into APC govt over London accord

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Signs of a possible collapse of the G-5 governors (aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party governors) into the Bola Tinubu administration are hovering in the air.

The group, led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, also has Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) as members. They worked against their party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the election.

The group also made attempts to remove the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu over comments supporting a northern presidency against the South. New Telegraph learnt that prior to the election, the G-5 governors fell apart in their quest to forge a common front and announce their consensus candidate for the coveted seat.

This follows the open endorsement of the Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi in Makurdi by Ortom. The division in the G-5, New Telegraph learnt, saw Wike and Makinde working for Tinubu. But it is rife that the aggrieved governors, especially those who worked against Tinubu, may have found the former Lagos State governor as the best option for them to work with rather than Atiku, who initially was not on their cards.

 

New Telegraph recalled that the seeming collective resolve of the G-5 governors to collapse their support for Tinubu is not far from the deal they allegedly struck on their alliance for the 2023 presidency with Tinubu earlier in the year at his London residence. On the side of Tinubu at the said meeting included Jigawa State, Governor Badaru Abubakar and former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

According to sources: “The governors were to remain in PDP and work for the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidency while pursuing their other political interests.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Hate speech: NBC sanctions TVC, Arise for breach of broadcasting code

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned Continental Broadcasting Service Limited, owners of TVC, and Arise Global Media Limited, for airing inflammatory, derogatory and unfair comments of campaign rallies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In separate letters addressed to chief executive officers of the two television stations by […]
News

Edo APC decries increasing destitute on Benin streets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday blamed the alarming increase in the population of destitute, beggars, lunatics and children roaming the streets of Benin on the collapse of Edo rehabilitation facilities. Retired Col. David Imuse, Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee of the party, said this in a statement issued […]
News

Gov. Emmanuel preaches unity as A’Ibom PDP Caucus meets in Uyo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…appraise party’s successes, future, …endorse Hon Aniekan Akpan as new State Chairman Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has urged members of the PDP Caucus to be united, dedicated and committed to the ideals of the party as well as work hard towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate. The Governor stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica