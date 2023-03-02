News Top Stories

Tinubu’s Victory: G-5 may collapse into APC govt over London accord

Signs of a possible collapse of the G-5 governors (aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party governors) into the Bola Tinubu administration are hovering in the air.

 

The group, led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, also has Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) as members. They worked against their party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the election. The group also made attempts to remove the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu over comments supporting a northern presidency against the South.

 

New Telegraph learnt that prior to the election, the G-5 governors fell apart in their quest to forge a common front and announce their consensus candidate for the coveted seat. This follows the open endorsement of the Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi in Makurdi by Ortom. The division in the G-5, New Telegraph learnt, saw Wike and Makinde working for Tinubu.

But it is rife that the aggrieved governors, especially those who worked against Tinubu, may have found the former Lagos State governor as the best option for them to work with rather than Atiku, who initially was not on their cards.

 

New Telegraph recalled that the seeming collective resolve of the G-5 governors to collapse their support for Tinubu is not far from the deal they allegedly struck on their alliance for the 2023 presidency with Tinubu earlier in the year at his London residence.

 

On the side of Tinubu at the said meeting included Jigawa State, Governor Badaru Abubakar and former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi. According to sources: “The governors were to remain in PDP and work for the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidency while pursuing their other political interests.”

