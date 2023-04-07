Tinubu’s Victory: Keyamo Responds To Chimamanda Adichie’s Letter To Biden

Minister for State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has finally responded to Chimamanda Adichie’s letter to President Biden.

The Nigerian writer had on Thursday in a letter written to President Biden faulted the Nigerian presidential election conducted on February 25, citing multiple malpractices and irregularities ignored by the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC).

She further warned President Biden, not to legitimise Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election by congratulating its winner, Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to the letter, Keyamo who is the spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council described Adichie’s letter as “petty” called her a “bitter supporter of sore losers, posing as ‘concerned citizens’ (but in reality actuated by ethnic politics).”

According to him, the letter lacked credibility, stating that it is not be worthy enough for the attention of even a stenographer to an Under Secretary in the US.

“In global diplomacy and international relations, Presidents of countries make decisions and take actions about other countries’ affairs based on reports from official and diplomatic sources likely to have been conveyed through well-established channels of communications,” Keyamo wrote.

He also stated that the latter is a reflective of a “pathetic colonial mentality,” and accused Adichie of seeking validation from a foreign power.

“As for the empirical fallacies contained in the letter, I will not bother myself here with a lengthy response as enough have been said in the last few weeks in respect of those specific issues and all the issues are before our Justices awaiting adjudication,” Keyamo added.

