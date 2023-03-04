Tinubu’s victory, lesson in tenacity, long-term vision, says Adewusi

Former Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has described as reward for tenacity and the unrelenting pursuit of vision, the emergence of the President- Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Adewusi, who is a member of the Policy, Research and Strategy (CRS) and the Grassroots Mobilisation and Orientation Directorates of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said Tinubu’s road to victory is a lesson for all. “Here is a victory that carries with it a heavy dose of lessons for humanity. He had set his eyes on the ball and never for once took his eyes off that goal,” Adewusi said in a statement. The former Governorship aspirant in Oyo State, who was Commissioner for Finance and later Budget and Economic Planning under Tinubu in Lagos, said since his path and that of Tinubu crossed more than three decades ago, he had known him as a tenacious man, never giving up until he achieves his target. “Serving as his Commissioner for Finance, at perhaps the most turbulent period, when the monthly allocation of Lagos State was stopped by the Olusegun Obasanjo-led federal government, was an eye-opener,’’ he said, noting further that, “At a time when the sole aim of that action by the federal government was to cripple Tinubu’s administration and force him to succumb to the whims of the centre over the constitutional right of the state to create more local governments, Tinubu grew more resolute and put all of us to task. That was the beginning of the real deal for Lagos in terms of revenue generation. “He has what it takes to take courageous decisions. Those decisions might appear, at first, to be tall orders, but in the end, they always prove more enduring and comforting.” He expressed optimism that Nigeria’s socio-economic crisis of the last few years would soon fizzle out, saying that what global investors needed are indicators to the fact that there is capable, responsible, and responsive leadership.
