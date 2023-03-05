Tinubu’s Victory Long Envisaged – Ekiti SA

The electoral victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been described as a success to all Nigerians in terms of hope said it would accrue to the citizenry.

The Special Adviser (SA) on Political to Ekiti State Governor, Chief Jide Awe made this remark in his reaction to the outcome of the presidential election.

Chief Awe stated that Tinubu’s emergence is “the will of God that beats all political and religious permutations”

He noted, “Tinubu’s presidential victory is long envisaged before now,” saying he is a “man with a bold heart despite the challenges he faced on his way, and he still goes ahead to win the election”

Awe, a former two-time chairman of the APC in Ekiti State, said Tinubu is not just a politician but a distant runner that is focused and straightforward in all ramifications.

The SA who stated this on Saturday in a chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, pointed out that “Asiwaju’s time has come as the president”, adding that “the victory is not for a single man, but to the entire citizens of the country”.

He, however, described the “election as very technical but he won, in some key areas in the north where the giant fell”.

He noted that if Obi, could have the whole east, where is the agitation coming now, noting that all “we are agitating for is restructuring and good governance for the people of Nigeria”.

He pointed out that a loser in any election will always complain, “that is what we are seeing from the opposition who taught they will win the election.

“The victory has come for Asiwaju, and Nigerians”, he added.

