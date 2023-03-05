Tinubu’s Victory: Obi Hires 20 SANs To Challenge Election Outcome In court

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has engaged the services of at least 20 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

New Telegraph gathered, that the lawyers drawn from different chambers were being furnished with materials that would be used as evidence in court.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Wednesday declared the President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following his emergence at the keenly contested poll.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the LP flag bearer, who got 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes respectively.

While affirming that INEC had lost its independence through its alleged collusion with the ruling APC by giving victory to Tinubu, the National Secretary of the party, Umar Farouk said the LP’s hope was vested in the judiciary to do the needful.

According to him, some SANs expressed their interest in joining the legal battle to prove Obi’s case.

“We have more than 20 SANs that are willing to participate and offer their services for the renewal and emergence of a new Nigeria. As I am talking to you, our lawyers are working on it.

“But this is not something we can discuss on the pages of a newspaper. All I can tell you is that we have started ‘trekking’ to the court,” he said.

Asked if the leadership of the party and the candidate had been able to garner concrete evidence other than the alleged isolated incidents the APC claimed the Labour Party was dangling to get public sympathy, Farouk said, “The court is not a polling box that they can smash and put in what they want.

“If the APC thinks they can pre-empt the court, let them do it. They had earlier pre-empted the election that they were going to win by hook or crook and they had claimed they won. Let’s wait and see. Unlike INEC, the judiciary is a different thing.

“We have seen how independent the commission is. But we need to also examine how independent the judiciary also is in a matter of this magnitude. Let’s see the solace it can offer the masses. Let’s see if the judiciary has also shattered the hope of Nigerians just as INEC did.”

