Tinubu’s Victory: PDP Holds Protest Against Presidential Election Outcome

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will on Monday March 6, hold a protest march against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday, declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

PDP, Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the poll while speaking at a press conference last Thursday, said he would challenge the result of the election in court.

Seven governors of the party who had earlier approached the Supreme Court, for review of the result, in a dramatic move, suddenly withdrew the case.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Admin, Ambassador Ibrahim Bashir, on behalf of the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCO), the party said its leaders, governors and members should assemble at Legacy House, the presidential campaign office on Monday, for a march to INEC headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

According to the statement, the take-off time is 10 am, and enjoined them to dress in black for the protest.

