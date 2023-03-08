Tinubu’s Victory: Peter Obi Reveals Why He’s Heading To Appeal Court

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has revealed why he is personally heading to the Court of Appeal to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.

The former governor of Anambra State who spoke on Wednesday morning said he was heading to the Appeal Court over the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the LP to inspect electoral materials used during the presidential election.

Recall that Obi came third behind Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was declared the winner of the poll.

Following his defeat, Obi approached the court to contest his loss and asked to inspect materials used during the election.

However, Obi, in a series of tweets, wrote: “I am supposed to commence our whistle-stop campaign for our various Labour Party Governorship and State Assembly candidates today. Initially, my trip was to take me to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, Borno States, etc.

“However, following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the Court today with our lawyers.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the Obidients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijioke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta.

“Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few. It is also imperative that Obidients vote for candidates with Competence, Character, Capacity, and Compassion. I remain committed and will give more attention to our mission of retrieving our mandate. A new Nigeria is possible!”

