2023 Elections News Politics

Tinubu’s Victory Reward For Great Antecedents, Consistency, Kwara Gov

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC family nationwide on the victory at the polls.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Governor described the victory of Tinubu as “truly deserving and a reassuring message that Nigerians ultimately value great antecedents, clear vision, national unity and security, and development over other partisan considerations”.

He added: “This is a victory for national unity, as had been preached by the Progressive Governors and other statesmen across the country.

“It is a vote of confidence in the capacity of the President-elect to build on the great strides of President Muhammadu Buhari, especially in the area of infrastructure, address some key national questions in line with global best practices, and build a stronger and more competitive economy.

“I have no doubt that Asiwaju, a great team player, will hit the ground running, helped by his experience, rich network, great understanding of all the burning issues and assisted by an array of patriots, including the resourceful Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, who would prioritise national security and development over every other thing.

“I congratulate our party leader President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his leadership and courage, which have seen our party to this electoral victory. I join our party leadership to thank the people of Nigeria, especially my good people of Kwara State, for the confidence they have again reposed in the APC to continue to lead Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth. We do not take it for granted.

“This, indeed, is the time for everyone, irrespective of partisan affiliations, to join hands with the president-elect to build a stronger nation.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Four-month power outage cripples businesses in Makurdi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Business activities in Makurdi, the Benue state capital have been crippled for the past four months following epileptic power supply by the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company. These residents and business owners have groaned over the collapse of economic activities and called for swift government intervention. The residents also appealed to relevant authorities to prevail […]
News

APC Convention: I’ll cement every crack in party, says Sheriff

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a frontline National Chairmanship candidate, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has promised to cement every crack in the party. The former governor of Borno State, who spoke with journalists in Abuja in company of members of his campaign team weekend, said he has no issues […]
News

2013: APC chieftain warns members over struggle for ticket in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and member of Board of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Senator John Udoedghe has warned members of the party in Akwa Ibom State to stop fighting over 2023 governorship ticket, saying he remains the authentic candidate for the party in the next election in the state.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica