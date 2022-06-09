Tinubu’s victory, reward for tenacity –Nyiam

Security strategist and one of the survivors of the April 1990 military coup, Col Tony Nyiam (rtd), has described the emergence of former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as historic and a reward for tenacity of purpose. In a reaction to the out-come of the special convention of the ruling party, Nyiam said without a doubt, Tinubu has made history and shown how a person determined to succeed in an endeavour, braved all the odds to reach his goal.

He said: “Asiwaju has afforded us the opportunity to be witnesses, forthe firsttime in Nigeria , a politician who defied the numerous tough barriers put on his way to win the ruling political party presidential primary ticket. “Asiwaju proved wrong the uncountable doubters of his ability to navigate his way through to the APC primary’s victory. I am by the way one of the doubters. “What Asiwaju has proven is the appropriateness and proportionateness of the British armed force- Special Air Service (SAS)- motto : “He who dares wins” Asiwaju’s victory is consistent with the truth that an army of sheep commanded by a lion will often defeat an army of lions led by a sheep.”

