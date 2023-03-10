Tinubu’s victory stands, Presidency replies PDP, LP, others

The Presidency has ruled out the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari annulling the controversial February 25th presidential election won by the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. This was contained in a piece written by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu yesterday. Shehu in the article, made available to newsmen, gave a general overview of the President’s activities at his recent trip to Doha, Qatar where he participated in United Nations Conference of Least Developed Countries (LCDs).

At a meeting with Nigerians living in that country, the President urged them to support the President- elect, Tinubu. Shehu wrote: “Speaking to Nigerians in the diaspora about the ongoing political transition, President Buhari called for support for the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so that Nigeria will continue to be the beacon of hope and prosperity in our continent and an example for other African countries to emulate.

“In addition to other things, this trip, more than any other, speaks to the courage, political stamina and statesmanship with which the President has managed the affairs of the nation. “In the build-up to the trip, he was faced with orchestrated attempts to poison public opinion against national institutions, particularly the presidential election and its conduct by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an institution, against which vile and unsubstantiated allegations were hurled. The clear intent of this was creating an atmosphere of fear, polarizing the public and demonizing the administration of the President.

The wishful thinkers appeared to assume that the June 12, 1993 election crisis, the worst ever since the Civil War, could be recreated. Those who sought to do this forgot what the President said at the palace of the Gbong-Gwon Jos, when he went to the city to inaugurate the Tinubu- Shettima campaign: “This election will not be annulled; whoever is the winner will be president,’’ he said. “President Buhari not only muted himself following the cacophony, he picked up international travel: Bola Tinubu’s election stands. If you are aggrieved, and you have the locus to do so, go to court. “Whenever the President travels abroad, he meets world leaders but doesn’t miss the opportunity to talk to our citizens there, who proudly tell him about the achievements of the Nigerian community settled in those countries. The group he met with in Doha was made up of very outstanding professionals.”

