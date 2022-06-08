Tinubu’s victory, well deserved-Group

.Says Nigeria ’ll experience rapid devt during tenure

A political group, Advocates for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, A4BAT, 2023 Agenda, has felicitated with the winner of the All Progressives Congress’ presidential primary, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his landslide victory in the just concluded presidential primaries, describing it as well deserved.

A4BAT in a statement on Wednesday, by its National Chairman, Dr. Okoye Noberts Tochukwu and Grand patron Alh. Hamza Darma, hailed delegates for throwing their support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid.

According to Tochukwu, the former Lagos governor would tackle insecurity, revamp the economy, and provide good roads to enable farmers to bring their produce to market.

“Tinubu is the most preferred, honoured and qualified to take over the mantle of leadership come 2023.”

The group described the emergence of Tinubu as truly deserving and an evidence of a resounding vote of confidence by the majority in his capacity to lead the party to promise land and another victory in 2023.

“This is an opportunity to consolidate on the many successes of President Muhammadu Buhari, and raise a dynamic successor team that is able to confront the myriad challenges of nation-building and development in a peculiar age of changing metrics of governance and collective security.

“No doubt, with his emergence, our party is surely destined for a big win in the next general elections,” the group stated.

Stressing on the track records of Tinubu, Tochukwu said the massive turn around being currently witnessed in Lagos State was the outcome of his strategic plan when he was the governor of the state.

He described Tinubu as a detribalized personality who had made impact in the lives of people from different geopolitical zones of the country as exemplified in the appointment of people from different ethnic nationals into his cabinet as the governor of Lagos State.

According to Tochukwu, “If we cast our minds back to when Asiwaju Tinubu was the Executive Governor of Lagos State, he appointed some personalities into his cabinet who were from other geopolitical zones.

“We all can recall how Lagos was before Asiwaju took over as the governor of the state. He turned around all sectors of the state. The state’s Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) appreciated astronomically and rate of infrastructure deficit was reduced.

“We, congratulate His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for showing a good example in bequeathing to the party and the country a flag bearer and successor through democratic process. This is a new height in party politics and internal democracy in Nigeria and Africa.

“We equally hail our brothers-Progressive Governors, especially from the North, for their unflinching support at a critical period of our national life. History will never forget this singular display of comradeship, love for our country and its cohesion.”

“We also commend the party leadership as well as all the aspirants for display of sportsmanship before, during and after the primaries. It is now time to unite for total victory in the 2023 general polls.”

“And to the group, Advocates for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (A4BAT), the National Chairman Dr. Okoye Nobert charged the members not to relent on the struggle for this is just the first phase of victory as the general election is still to come. he charged his members to keep up with the good work of Advocating for their Principal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and make sure the name becomes a household name in all parts of Nigeria and beyond to assure victory in the forthcoming general election”.

“We call on all Nigerians with the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) to go out enmasse to perform their civic duties and vote for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.”

