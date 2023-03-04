2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Tinubu’s Victory: We’ve Assembled Team Of SANs To Meet LP, PDP In Court – APC

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Following the insistence of the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to seek redress for last Saturday’s presidential election results, the ruling APC has said that the party has already assembled a legal team that would meet them in court.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Abuja, the Director of Public Affairs and chief spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said the party had constituted a team of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) who are ready to defend Tinubu’s victory if Atiku and Obi finally go to court.

He said, “We have already constituted our legal team. We have a team of volunteers as well, who are SANS and ready to go to court.”

Also, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake, who spoke during the press conference, argued that the complaint over the electronic transmission of the result has no place in the law.

He said, “The complaint over the electronic transmission of the result is not supported by law. Section 38 of the Electoral Act 2022 referred to by the PDP and LP has nothing to do with the transmission of election results.

“Section 60, subsection 2 of the Act deals with the transmission of results and it is at the discretion of INEC. The Act does not contain any mandatory provision regarding the transmission of results.”

“In any case, the process of transmitting results from polling units, whether real-time, two days later or at any time, cannot in any way change the results that have been announced right after the counting in the presence of the parties’ agents and to the hearing of the voters.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

