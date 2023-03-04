2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Tinubu’s Victory: We’ve Evidence To Prove Obi Won Akwa Ibom – LP PCC

The Director-General of Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council in Akwa Ibom State, Augustine Okon has expressed confidence that Peter Obi, its Presidential candidate won the presidential election in the state.

Okon who spoke on Friday said the mandate given to the former Governor of Anambra State during the just concluded presidential elections would be recovered through legal means.

Meanwhile,  Obi while addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja indicated his readiness to challenge the result of the election in court without any further delay.

The PCC DG, however, said the party would liaise with the legal team to ensure that the stolen mandate is recovered.

He said, “The PCC Akwa Ibom State has collated enough evidence to prove that His Excellency Peter Obi won the election in Akwa Ibom State and will liaise with the legal team to ensure that the stolen mandate is recovered.

“You are aware that prior to the election, the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, had promised Nigerians that all unit results will be uploaded to the IReV portal from such units through BVAS. But without any notification or explanation, INEC proceeded to manually collate and announce the so-called election results.”

Correspondingly, the South-West leadership of the Big Tent Campaign Council, an independent campaign group of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25 election on Friday said INEC failed to comply with its own rules in the conduct of the elections.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo the South-West Coordinator of the group, Mr Lanre Fadahunsi, said there were video proofs of INEC’s non-compliance with the guidelines it set for the conduct of the election.

He said, “As the South-West coordinator of the Big Tent Campaign Council, I find this quite amusing that the electoral process could be so compromised.

“We all must have seen various videos indicative of INEC’s non-compliance with its own rules by the various neglect of the established process of the uploading of results from every stage of the electoral process.”

