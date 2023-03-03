News

Tinubu’s victory will of God – Aisha Buhari

Posted on

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, yesterday described the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC’s), Senator Bola Tinubu, in the just concluded Presidential Election as the will of God. Mrs Buhari said this when she received the wife of the President- Elect, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the wife of the Vice President-Elect,  Hajiya Nana Shettima, on a thank you visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

 

She said: “ Regardless of our interests and diversity, we should all accept it as a will of Almighty God; we wouldn’t have done it without his grace. “It is a victory for all Nigerians. I am optimistic that the President-Elect will not betray the trust and confidence that Nigerians reposed in him.

It is now time to move on and focus on the path of `a renewed hope’ for Nigerian women and youths. “So, my sister we count on your experience and interest in promoting the cause of women, youths and girl-child education.”

She, however, reminded the wife of the president- elect of the challenges ahead and prayed for God`s guidance and direction as she prepare to take over the affairs of the Office of First Lady of Nigeria.

