Tinubu’s visit: Niger PDP mocks APC

… says party should have taken National Leader round to see their destruction

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello over the visit of their National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state.

The PDP, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Suleiman Zhigun and made available to journalists, said: “Governor Sani Bello should have taken Senator Bola Tinubu round to see their level of destruction of the state”.

According to Zhigun: “The secret reception of the APC National Party Leader to the state and the lack of fanfare is akin to the visit of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in December with no project to show or commission.

“The APC and Governor Sani Bello have ‘no project’ to show or commission. So, whenever their party bigwigs come into town they hide them away in Government House or a private residence, as you can see, all the projects in the state are PDP projects left behind since 2015”.

He added that, the PDP has consistently maintained that the APC in Niger has drawn the state many years backwards.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
