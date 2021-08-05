Tinubu’s well and healthy, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu insists the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, “is well and healthy”. This followed rumours that the ex-Lagos governor is ill. Responding to questions by the state House Correspondents of the trending photo he took with Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu simply said: “Picture no dey lie.” The governor, who made the revelation at Alausa, shortly after inaugurating 102 waste trucks and 100 double dino bins, said that picture had spoken.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Our leader that I went to see, there was a rumour peddling around. He is well, he is healthy. We conversed about what is happening in our party and nation. We should put our minds at rest; there is nothing to worry about. Can’t you see? Picture no dey lie!” The Special Adviser on Media to Tinubu, Tunde Rahman, had, in a statement, confirmed that his principal is alive and without any medical problems. The statement read: “His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital.

He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization. Yes he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly. Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died.”

