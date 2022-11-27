Body & Soul

Tips for Office Makeup

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Many ladies have struggled with the kind of make up that best suits an office environment.

M a n y times, ladies wear makeup meant for red carpet or parties to office, thereby looking a bit off in their office space. Below are some tips that will make a difference for office makeup looks. Well outlined eyebrows are key. The eyebrows brings out the facial feature very well. So, no matter how outlined the eyebrows are, it is important it is the right shape that suits the face.

Most times, if the eyebrows are perfect, one may not need too much makeup for the whole face. Skin Preparation Good skin means good makeup. Do not ignore your skin. It is very important to cleanse, tone and moisturize your skin even before you start your makeup.

 

Apply sunscreen and use a good quality primer. You do that and half of the battle is won already. Do not forget to drink lots of water as it keeps your skin hydrated. Daily office makeup Foundation Selection We recommend not to apply foundation at all unless you have lot of pigmentation and spots. We want you to look a little natural and not too perfect.

If you do, then use a world c l a s s product matching your shade. It is important to wear foundation that is exactly your s k i n tone. Do not try to look fairer and get a lighter skin tone which is exactly when your makeup starts showing and you start getting comments and looks. Be proud of your skin tone and wear a foundation which matches your skin tone.

There are several occasions where clients who are used to seeing their customers with certain kind of makeup, run into them on the streets or at a casual place and not able recognise them just because they forgot to wear makeup. This can be embarrassing. Go lighter on eyeshadow and lipstick Remember, it is an office space. You are needed to be recognisable, beautiful and classy.

A little eyeshadow and lipstick can highlight the eyes and lips features. If you must wear brighter shade of lipstick, tone down the eyeshadow a shade lighter. And if your eyeshadow is brighter, tone down the lipstick to be light.

That way, you are semi-natural. Not so natural and not completely glam. Certain shades of red and pink lipstick are allowed in different office settings. For offices which are strict on flashy colour make up, it’s important to note the following:

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Jollof Faceoff cooking competition will unite Africa –Noble Igwe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The fierce rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria on who makes the better Jollof Rice recently gave birth to a cooking competition between the two countries titled ‘Jollof Faceoff’. At the just concluded maiden edition of the cooking competition which took place at Lekki, Lagos, Hilda Effiong Bassey who represented Nigeria emerged winner and walked away […]
Body & Soul

How Nigeria can use home-grown products to reduce bread cost –Chef Juls

Posted on Author In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE,

Juliet Aigbe, popularly known as Chef Juls, is the winner of the 2019 Eko Chocolate Chef Challenge and a back to back Top Baker of the Year 2020 and 2021. The founder of Bourffe Bakeries Ltd. owns four brands: Cakeflair, Bourffe Bistro and ChefJuls Africa. She is an award-winning baker, high-art sugar crafter, wholesome food […]
Body & Soul

Yetunde Noibi, 7 others emerge winners of Face of Beauty Nigeria virtual contest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Despite the restrictions imposed on the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, Yetunde Noibi emerged the overall winner of the 2020 edition of Face of Beauty Nigeria pageant.   According to Mrs Patra Idehen, the CEO and founder of the pageant explained that Face of Beauty Nigeria held an online pageantry. She stated that the team […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica